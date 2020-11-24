Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elderly man allegedly murders four family members in Punjab's Ludhiana

An elderly man allegedly murdered four of his family members in Mayur Vihar in Ludhiana district, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:21 IST
Elderly man allegedly murders four family members in Punjab's Ludhiana
Rakesh Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police addresses the media (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An elderly man allegedly murdered four of his family members in Mayur Vihar in Ludhiana district, police said on Tuesday. Rakesh Aggarwal, Commissioner of Police says, "The accused has left behind a note disclosing the reason behind his actions. He is absconding. The efforts are on to nab him. A probe is underway."

The incident took place at Mayur Vihar Welfare Society at Hambran Road. The Police Commissioner said: "An elderly man has allegedly murdered four of his family members including a 13-year-old. The man murdered them with an axe. The cause of this murder is yet unknown. It seems that the man murdered them because of a family dispute. He was planning to commit suicide as well but before he could do so he feared some locals had arrived on the scene and he fled from the spot."

"We have formed teams to arrest the killer. A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot. The note highlights that prevailing family tensions is the reason why he attempted to murder them. While he was attempting to escape, his car caught fire. He managed to escape the fire", he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Harish Rawat slams Centre for not resuming goods trains in Punjab

TRENDING

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

Mrs Bectors Food gets Sebi's go ahead to float Rs 550-cr IPO 

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NYC-area train derailment hurts no one, snarls morning rush

Eight cars of a New York City-bound commuter train derailed early Tuesday, leading to delays during the morning rush hour. No injuries were reported. The NJ Transit derailment happened in Perth Amboy around 1220 a.m. as North Jersey Coast L...

CWI to send inspection team to Bangladesh ahead of scheduled tour in 2021

Cricket West Indies CWI on Tuesday confirmed that it will send a two-member inspection team to Bangladesh this week to conduct a detailed assessment ahead of the scheduled ICC Future Tours Programme FTP tour in January next year. The tour i...

Amazon, pharma firms should help COVID-19 vaccine reach poorest - German minister

Companies that have benefitted from the coronavirus crisis, such as Amazon and drugmakers, should join wealthy countries in helping to fund access to vaccines for poorer nations, Germanys international development minister said on Tuesday. ...

Eco activity up on pent-up demand, may not sustain: Icra

The pick up in economic activity in October is the result of pent-up demand and may not sustain going ahead, domestic ratings agency Icra said on Tuesday. Multiple fast-paced indicators, including GST collections, have been showing a shar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020