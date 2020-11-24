Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strictures imposed on activist Rehana Fathima for posting video of cooking show called "Gomatha Ularth"

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday imposed strictures on activist Rehana Fathima after she uploaded a video on social media in which on a cookery show referred to a dish as 'Gomatha Ularth'.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-11-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 23:24 IST
Strictures imposed on activist Rehana Fathima for posting video of cooking show called "Gomatha Ularth"
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday imposed strictures on activist Rehana Fathima after she uploaded a video on social media in which on a cookery show referred to a dish as 'Gomatha Ularth'. Fathima has been booked under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code and imposes an absolute restriction on using social media until the conclusion of the trial.

A single bench of Justice Sunil Thomas observed that the use of the term "Gomatha" as a synonym for meat in a cookery show was likely to hurt the religious feelings of Hindus, who worship cows as a deity. "There cannot be any dispute that the term "Gomatha" as is commonly understood is with reference to the holy or sacred cow. Scriptures quoted by the complainant show that, since the Vedic period, the cow is revered as holy as deities, in India. If it is so believed by several lakhs Hindus throughout the country, definitely, the use of the term Gomatha as a synonym for meat used in a cookery show, prima facie is - likely to wound the religious feelings of those believers," the Court said.

It observed that there was absolutely no material on record to show that 'Gomatha' is used synonymously for meat anywhere in India. "Choice of the word 'Gomatha Ularth' prima facie appear to be ill-motivated and purposefully made and that uploading of such a highly objectionable video for public viewing may affect the Fundamental Right of the devotees," the Court held.

The Court was thus of the opinion that Fatima had violated bail conditions imposed on her (not to hurt the sentiments of any religious community) by the High Court in an earlier case pertaining to the publication of offensive materials about Lord Ayyappa of Sabarimala. Though the Court opined that a natural consequence of such conduct should be the cancellation of bail, it proceeded to take a lenient view and said, "The arrest and detention of the accused in two crimes have not improved the conduct of the accused. Still, on a firm belief that she will start recognizing the rights of others also and that exercise of one's Right to Freedom of speech and expression should not offend the Fundamental and statutory rights of others, am inclined to give her one last opportunity."

Till the trial is over, the accused shall not directly, indirectly, or through any other person publish, transmit, share, upload or disseminate or publish any material or any of her comments through any visual and electronic media, open to the public, the Court stipulated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's new coronavirus cases, hospital numbers drop sharply

The number of new coronavirus infections and the number of people in hospital with the virus in France dropped sharply as a national lockdown went into its fourth week.The health ministry reported the number of new cases rose by 9,155 to 2....

Biden says U.S. 'ready to lead' again on global stage

President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be ready to lead again on the global stage after he succeeds President Donald Trump in January, pledging to work together with Washingtons allies abroad. Introducing his new f...

COLUMN-Left in the dark about WTI crude price plunge: Kemp

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission CFTC report on volatility in WTI oil futures, published on Monday, has already been criticised for not probing deeply enough into how and why prices plunged into negative territory for one day i...

Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy nominations, The Weeknd shut out

Beyonce led nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday with nine nods, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and rapper Roddy Ricch, who got six apiece. Swift and British singer Dua Lipa will compete for the top prize - album of the yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020