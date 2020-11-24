Left Menu
Government college in Kashmir being upgraded under World Bank funded project

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started upgrading the education infrastructure in South Kashmir under the World Bank-funded project at the government degree college at Bijbehara, Anantnag in South Kashmir. The project is being funded by the World Bank.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-11-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 23:50 IST
Construction work on ground floor of Government Degree College has been completed. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started upgrading the education infrastructure in South Kashmir under the World Bank-funded project at the government degree college at Bijbehara, Anantnag in South Kashmir. The project is being funded by the World Bank. Construction of 12 additional classroom blocks and two common halls at the degree college started off in full swing by R&B Kashmir at a cost of Rs 10.31 crore and the project is being funded under the World Bank project of (Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project).

The construction work on the ground floor of the block has been completed and shuttering for the laying of slab on the first floor is underway. Earlier due to a shortage of classrooms, students were facing issues, but after the compaction of these additional classrooms, many problems will find aid. "JTFRP World bank funded this project for the well being of Kashmiri students. Two common halls and 12 classrooms are being constructed. The project began in November 2019 and should be completed within the next 18 months. A lot of time was wasted due to lockdown and pandemic as we did not have any standard operating procedure. But now the work is steadily progressing. Students difficulties will be minimised," Shahjehan Ahmad Itoo, Assistant Executive Engineer - R&B, told ANI

The students of the degree college hailed the step taken by the J-K administration. "We were facing a lot of problems. Classroom addition will help all the students. We're looking forward to our new and spacious classrooms," Kafeel Bhat, a student, said.

Although the educational institutions are closed across Kashmir valley, construction work restarted soon after the government eased lockdown restrictions. (ANI)

