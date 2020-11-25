Left Menu
Ahmed Patel was one of the most trusted leaders of Congress: Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel calling him one of the most trusted leaders of the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 12:08 IST
Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel calling him one of the most trusted leaders of the party. "I am saddened to hear the shocking news of the untimely death of Ahmed Patel ji. Ahmed Patel ji was one of the most trusted leaders of the Congress party and a great friend of mine. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the Congress party. My heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family," the former Prime Minister said in a press release.

Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)

