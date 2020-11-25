Left Menu
President Ramaphosa condemns truck attacks affecting road freight industry

The Presidency said the President is confident that perpetrators in all parts of the country will be brought to book. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:38 IST
The President has offered his sincere condolences to the families and colleagues of drivers who have lost their lives through the intimidation and violence perpetrated by criminals. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the recent arson attacks affecting the road freight industry.

A truck driver was shot and killed, another one injured, and a truck set alight in Leondale, east of Johannesburg, on Monday evening.

This is the latest incident of attacks that has engulfed the industry, which saw at least 30 trucks targeted last week.

"As South Africans, we cannot possibly tolerate the mindless and bloody lawlessness with which the road freight industry is being targeted," said the President.

"We cannot tolerate this loss of life and destruction of property."

The President has offered his sincere condolences to the families and colleagues of drivers who have lost their lives through the intimidation and violence perpetrated by criminals.

He has also wished drivers who have sustained physical injuries and psychological trauma during these incidents a speedy recovery.

President Ramaphosa also expressed his concern about the effect of this violence on owners and employees of the affected trucking companies and the economic disruption caused by these acts as the country focuses on rebuilding the economy.

He has since commended and welcomed the arrest of suspects in Gauteng in the past 24 hours following deadly assaults on truck drivers.

The President has since directed Ministers of Employment and Labour, Transport, Home Affairs and Police to submit a report on this matter.

The Presidency said the President is confident that perpetrators in all parts of the country will be brought to book.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

