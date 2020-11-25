Maha: 126 ponds breeding banned Magur fish found in Bhiwandi

At least 126 ponds allegedly breeding banned Magur fish (clarius gariepus) were identified by senior officials during an inspection in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday. A team comprising of sub-divisional officer Mohan Naladkar, Bhiwandi tehsildar Adik Patil, officials of the forest department, BDO, and police conducted an inspection of the forest area on Tuesday, the official said.

During the inspection, it was found that banned Magur fish was being bred in 126 ponds in around 150 acres of forest land, he said. The concerned officials have been asked to destroy the ponds and take action against those involved in the farming of the banned fish within the next eight days, the official said.

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar had on September 25 formed an eight-member committee to carry out inspections and destroy ponds and breeding locations of the fish.