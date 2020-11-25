TMS Tankers: Agrari struck about 1m above vessel waterline on Wednesday
The tanker Agrari was struck on Wednesday about 1 metre above the waterline and suffered a breach while at berth in al-Shuqaiq in Saudi Arabia, its manager Athens-based shipping company TMS Tankers said in a statement. The incident happened at midnight GMT. No pollution has been reported, it added.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:21 IST
The incident happened at midnight GMT. It was "attacked by an unknown source ... after completion of her discharging and preparing to depart". No pollution has been reported, it added.