Nivar weakens into severe cyclonic storm, crosses coast near Puducherry

The very severe cyclonic storm, Nivar, has weakened into a severe cyclonic storm and has crossed the coast near Puducherry, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) early on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 08:46 IST
Rainfall in Chennai during the landfall of Cyclone Nivar on Wednesday night. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The very severe cyclonic storm, Nivar, has weakened into a severe cyclonic storm and has crossed the coast near Puducherry, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) early on Thursday. "Very severe cyclonic Storm #Nivar weakens into a severe cyclonic storm. Centre of #NivarCyclone lies over land. Crossed coast near Puducherry during 11:30 pm of 25th November to 2:30 am of 26th November," IMD said in a tweet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu braved strong winds as landfall process of Cyclone Nivar continued. Puducherry also received strong winds and heavy rainfall. According to officials, over one lakh people have been evacuated across Tamil Nadu and more than 1,000 people shifted to safer places in Puducherry.

The Indian Navy on Wednesday put ships, aircraft, helicopters, diving, and disaster relief teams on standby. An Indian Coast Guard vessel has also been deployed off Chennai coast with disaster relief items. The Indian Army has also deployed eight rescue teams by "Dakhshin Bharat Area", following requisition by Puducherry civil authorities to undertake rescue operations. (ANI)

