Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah pays tributes to security personnel killed in 26/11 attacks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several Union Cabinet ministers on Thursday paid tributes to people and security personnel who lost their lives in Mumbai terror attacks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 09:56 IST
Amit Shah pays tributes to security personnel killed in 26/11 attacks
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several Union Cabinet ministers on Thursday paid tributes to people and security personnel who lost their lives in Mumbai terror attacks. "I pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks and convey their condolences to their families. Grateful tribute to the brave security personnel who faced the terrorists in these attacks. This nation will always be grateful for your bravery and sacrifice," Shah tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad also paid home to security personnel on the 12th anniversary of the terror attacks in India's financial capital. "I salute the brave men in uniform who showed extraordinary courage in defending the country during the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. My homage to the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for India. Jai Hind!" Prasad tweeted.

The ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days, leading to the death of 166 people and injuring over 300. Twenty-Six Eleven, as these attacks are often referred to, witnessed 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists coming to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves MoU on cooperation in field of Physical Culture and Sport among BRICS Countries

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding MoU on Cooperation in the field of Physical Culture and Sport signed among BRICS countries.Cooperation in the field of sports among the ...

Tributes paid to martyrs on 12th anniversary of 26/11 attack

Floral tributes were paid on Thursday to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who attacked Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Their sacrifice will never be erased from the memory of time and history. Today, we pay tribu...

Country did not work at full potential earlier, says PM

In a veiled attack on the previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country did not function earlier at its full potential and cited lack of intention and will power as the shortcomings. For a long time, the p...

Assam govt declared half holiday on Thursday as mark of respect to Gogoi

The Assam government has declared a half holiday on Thursday as a mark of respect to former chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who died due to post-COVID complications on Monday. Gogois mortal remains will be cremated here on Thursday.A notificati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020