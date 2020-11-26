Left Menu
COVID-19 tests being done on people arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat at Pune Railway Station

Following the state government's guidelines to screen every passenger coming from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Goa for COVID-19 symptoms, the Pune district administration has deputed a team of doctors and health officials at Railway Station to perform the duty.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 10:15 IST
Patients undergoing COVID-19 temperature checks at the Pune Railway Station. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Following the state government's guidelines to screen every passenger coming from Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan and Goa for COVID-19 symptoms, the Pune district administration has deputed a team of doctors and health officials at Railway Station to perform the duty. As per the advisory, passengers arriving in Pune from Delhi, Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat with high temperatures are being made to undergo COVID-19 tests at the station to stop the spread of the virus.

"Passengers with high temperatures are undergoing Rapid Antigen Tests. If anyone tests positive, they are shifted to the nearby government hospital by ambulance. We are keeping a record of the COVID-positive patients," a doctor at the testing facility told ANI. The Maharashtra state government had earlier issued an advisory for travel from these four states to Maharashtra, wherein screening was made compulsory for passengers traveling by air and road, while an RT-PCR test was made mandatory for passengers traveling by air. Those failing to carry a test report would need to undergo an RT-PCR test at their own cost.

As per airport authorities, a total of 120 domestic arrival passengers underwent RT-PCR at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on November 25. No passengers tested positive. Maharashtra has seen a significant improvement on the coronavirus front with 6,159 new cases and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 84,464 active cases in the state.

As many as 5,246 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, while Rajasthan and Gujarat reported 3,285 and 1,540 each respectively. (ANI)

