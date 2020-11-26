Left Menu
Development News Edition

Absolutely wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal

It is absolutely wrong that farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations against the Centre's new farm laws and water cannons are being used on them, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. Peaceful demonstrations are their constitutional right," he said in a tweet in Hindi. The Haryana government on Thursday completely sealed its borders with Punjab.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:45 IST
Absolutely wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

It is absolutely wrong that farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations against the Centre's new farm laws and water cannons are being used on them, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday. Haryana put up road barricades along its border with Punjab on Wednesday as farmers in the adjoining state massed with their tractor-trailers for their "Delhi Chalo" march to protest against the laws. Water cannons were used at least twice to disperse them and stop them from going to Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi chief minister said peaceful demonstration was a constitutional right of the farmers. "All the three farming bills of the central government are anti-farmer. Instead of withdrawing them, farmers are being prevented from holding peaceful demonstrations, water canons are being used on them. This is absolutely wrong. Peaceful demonstrations are their constitutional right," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Haryana government on Thursday completely sealed its borders with Punjab. Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers along the state's borders with Delhi as well. The BJP-ruled Haryana government has suspended bus services to Punjab. The three laws -- the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 -- took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind's assent.

Protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. The government has maintained that the farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alvarez & Marsal confirms withdrawing from Lebanon forensic audit

Restructuring consultancy Alvarez Marsal AM confirmed on Thursday it had withdrawn from a forensic audit of Lebanons central bank as it had not received the information required to carry out the task.The decision, first announced by Lebano...

Danny Fox to lead SC East Bengal in debut ISL season

Scottish defender Danny Fox will don the captains armband for SC East Bengal in their maiden Hero Indian Super League season, head coach Robbie Fowler said on Thursday. Irish midfielder Anthony Pilkington will be Foxs deputy.A no-nonsense c...

UN warns of 'very critical' shortages in Ethiopia's Tigray

The United Nations says shortages have become very critical in Ethiopias embattled Tigray region as its population of 6 million remains sealed off and its capital is under threat of attack by Ethiopian forces seeking to arrest the regional ...

Cambodian villagers trust magic scarecrows to ward off coronavirus

Cambodian villager Ek Chan has avoided the novel coronavirus so far without masks or social distancing but rather the scarecrows she has made to keep the deadly virus at bay.Ek Chans two scarecrows, known locally as Ting Mong, guard the gat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020