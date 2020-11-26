Left Menu
Narayanasamy visits parts of Puducherry to assess damage by Cyclone Nivar

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday visited different areas of the Union Territory to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Nivar.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 26-11-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 11:49 IST
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday visited different areas of the Union Territory to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Nivar. The Chief Minister informed that no loss of life has been reported in Puducherry in the wake of the cyclone and electricity will be restored within 12 hours.

"Heavy rainfall of 23 centimetres in 24 hours was observed. No report of loss of life. We have never een such torrential rains here. Electricity in the city will be restored within 12 hours," Narayanasamy told ANI. Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel cleared the uprooted trees in the Kamaraj Nagar area to make way for the public.

The severe Cyclonic Storm 'Nivar' is likely to continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm in the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), informed on Thursday. The storm crossed the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from 11:30 pm on Wednesday night to 2:30 on Thursday and moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 9 kmph in the last six hours.

"The very severe cyclonic storm Nivar over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 9 kmph during past six hours and crossed Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts near Puducherry from 11:30 pm on Wednesday night to 2:30 am today as a very severe cyclonic storm with estimated wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph," the IMD said. "It weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100 to 110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph and lay centred at 2:30 am on November 26 over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, near Puducherry. The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'NIVAR' would continue to move northwestwards and weaken further into a cyclonic storm during the next six hours," it added. (ANI)

