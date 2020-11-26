Left Menu
Amarinder slams Khattar govt for stopping farmers marching towards Delhi

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led government in Haryana for stopping farmers from moving towards Delhi, saying the use of "brute force" against them is “totally undemocratic and unconstitutional”.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:59 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday lashed out at the BJP-led government in Haryana for stopping farmers from moving towards Delhi, saying the use of "brute force" against them is “totally undemocratic and unconstitutional”. Haryana has completely sealed its borders with Punjab to prevent farmers from entering the state for their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the Centre's farm laws.

“Why is @mlkhattar govt in Haryana stopping the farmers from moving to Delhi? The tyrannical use of brute force against peacefully protesting farmers is totally undemocratic & unconstitutional,” said Singh in a tweet. He said farmers have been peacefully protesting in Punjab against the farm laws for two months.

“Why is Haryana govt provoking them by resorting to force? Don't the farmers have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway?", Singh asked. The Haryana Police on Thursday used water cannons and tear gas to disperse a group of farmers from Punjab who allegedly tried to jump police barricades to enter Haryana as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march.

The Punjab chief minister said it was a “sad irony” that the constitutional right of farmers were being “oppressed” on the Constitution Day. "It's a sad irony that on #ConstitutionDay2020 the constitutional right of farmers is being oppressed in this manner. Let them pass @mlkhattar  ji, don't push them to the brink. Let them take their voice to Delhi peacefully," Singh said.

He also appealed to the BJP to direct the Manohar Lal Khattar led government not to indulge in “strong arm tactics” against the farmers. "Urge @BJP4India  to direct their state governments not to indulge in such strong-arm tactics against the farmers. The hands that feed the nation deserve to be held, not pushed aside,” he said. Farmers are marching towards Delhi to protest the Centre's new farm laws.

Protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre's farm laws would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates. The government has maintained that farm laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.PTI CHS VSD DV DV

