Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court orders to manage Vryburg wastewater treatment works to stop pollution

The complaints were caused by the blockages of sewage pipelines, as well as the malfunctioning wastewater treatment works situated in Vryburg town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:18 IST
Court orders to manage Vryburg wastewater treatment works to stop pollution
The department has previously provided R80 million towards the upgrade and delivery of water and sanitation services at the local and district municipalities. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Department of Water and Sanitation has met with the officials of Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality, as a follow up to the court order issued by the North West High Court on 10 September 2020.

The court order instructed the municipality to properly manage the Vryburg wastewater treatment works (WWTW), to take remedial steps to stop pollution of water resources, as well as to ensure that raw sewage is not discharged in the streets of Hududi township in Vryburg and at Rosendal Farm.

Since 2017, the Department of Water and Sanitation has been receiving complaints of raw sewage flowing in the streets of Naledi Local Municipality, which is under Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality.

The complaints were caused by the blockages of sewage pipelines, as well as the malfunctioning wastewater treatment works situated in Vryburg town.

The raw sewage spillage has also affected the nearby farms and also polluted the adjacent Blesbok Spruit tributary.

The department's Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement Unit conducted several inspections in the area and issued several directives in terms of Sections 19 (3) and 53 (1) of the National Water Act, but the conditions remained the same.

This led to a court order being granted against the municipality to take remedial steps to stop pollution and fix overflowing manholes in Huhudi and rehabilitate the affected areas.

The municipality was also ordered to immediately cease their usage of furrows to direct the flow of raw sewage.

The department has previously provided R80 million towards the upgrade and delivery of water and sanitation services at the local and district municipalities.

A company was appointed by the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality to operate and manage the Vryburg WWTW.

However, it was observed that the final effluent discharged into Blesbokspruit is not properly treated and sewage spillages in Huhudi township were also persisting.

It was also observed that a trench or a furrow was dug to channel the raw sewage into the open environment, which may cause health hazards for the community.

These incidents have proven that Dr Ruth Segomotsi District Municipality failed to comply with the directives issued by the department, and has also failed to abide by the court order issued.

Chief Director of Compliance, Monitoring and Enforcement at the department, Siboniso Mkhaliphi, said they have done their administrative enforcement processes and are now doing inspections to ensure that the municipality has complied with the court order.

"We have committed in our discussions with the municipality manager that they will provide us with an action plan with timeframes.

"We will then interrogate the plan and determine the course of action from here. However, we have noticed that there are areas that need improvement from our site inspections and that is a serious cause of concern for us," Khaliphi said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak says public finances are on unsustainable path

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that record public borrowing is not forecast to fall fast enough to be sustainable, the closest he has come to acknowledging that taxes will need to rise once the coronavirus pandemic is...

Haryana sets up 3-member drafting committee to frame law on 'love jihad'

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said the state government has set up a three-member committee to draft a law against love jihad, a term used by BJP leaders to describe religious conversions in the guise of marriage. The minister...

‘5G holds huge promise for India; collaboration, identifying suitable use cases key’

The advent of 5G along with futuristic technologies like AI and IoT hold tremendous promise for India, and a collaborative approach, identification of suitable market-specific use cases and attention to data security and privacy aspects wou...

Bitcoin leads cryptocurrency selloff, down 9.7% on day at $16.922

Bitcoin led a broad cryptocurrency selloff on Thursday, dropping 9.7 to 16,933 after having hit its highest level in nearly two years earlier this week.Other cryptocurrency also fell, with Ripples XRP dropping 20.26 to 0.51 and Ethereum fal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020