Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Qasba and Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district at about 1:30 pm on Thursday. According to sources, small arms were fired and there was intense shelling with mortars.

The Indian Army replied befittingly. Further details are awaited. A similar violation took place four days ago in Poonch in the Degwar, Malti and Dallan areas of the district. (ANI)