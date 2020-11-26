Pakistan violates ceasefire at LoC in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Qasba and Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district at about 1
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Qasba and Kirni sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district at about 1:30 pm on Thursday. According to sources, small arms were fired and there was intense shelling with mortars.
The Indian Army replied befittingly. Further details are awaited. A similar violation took place four days ago in Poonch in the Degwar, Malti and Dallan areas of the district. (ANI)
