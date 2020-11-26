General V.K. Singh emphasizes upon uniformed approach on national security

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General V.K. Singh has emphasized upon uniformed approach on national security, and how each individual has got some role to play in overall safety and security of the nation. He said, the general perception of national security is that it is the responsibility of the uniformed personnel only, but rather national security has a wider connotation.

Delivering a talk on 'National Security Dialogue' in the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) yesterday, the former Chief of Army Staff exhorted the participants to be the initiators of change. He opined that changing the mindset and ethos and shaking off the Empire building approach is essential to achieve complete National Security. He said, National Security can't be achieved in piecemeal but is an integrated approach consisting of all security matters like External Security, Internal Security, Energy Security, Cyber Security etc.

The Minister also spoke about the use of technology, innovation and skilled approach while dealing with the overall security aspects besides highlighting the defence procurement, cyberspace safety and self-reliance in technology. He stressed upon Atmanirbhar Bharat, which translates to 'self-reliant India' or 'self-sufficient India' to develop capabilities in the indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment.

Faculty of IIPA and senior staff attended the session. Trainee officers of the 46th Advanced Professional Programme in Public Administration (APPPA) - a customised 10-month programme of IIPA for senior officers of the All India and Central Services including the Armed Forces along with the members of regional and local branches of IIPA attended the session via online mode.

Gen V K Singh also garlanded the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and SardarVallabhbhai Patel in IIPA.

(With Inputs from PIB)