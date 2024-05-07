Left Menu

Modi claims fading opposition steam following phase 3 of LS polls

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in NDA's performance in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, stating that the opposition alliance is losing support due to outdated votebank politics. He thanked voters for their participation and emphasized the NDA's focus on development.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:23 IST
As the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ended on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the opposition alliance is losing ''even more steam'' due to its regressive economics and outdated votebank politics.

He said on X, ''Gratitude to all those who have voted today. Across all the states and UTs, voters from all walks of life have placed their faith in the NDA and our development agenda.'' He added, ''INDI Alliance is losing even more steam, thanks to their regressive economics and outdated votebank politics.'' Voting was held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories in the third phase of the polls.

