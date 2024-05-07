Modi claims fading opposition steam following phase 3 of LS polls

As the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections ended on Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the opposition alliance is losing ''even more steam'' due to its regressive economics and outdated votebank politics.

He said on X, ''Gratitude to all those who have voted today. Across all the states and UTs, voters from all walks of life have placed their faith in the NDA and our development agenda.'' He added, ''INDI Alliance is losing even more steam, thanks to their regressive economics and outdated votebank politics.'' Voting was held in 93 constituencies spread over 11 states and Union Territories in the third phase of the polls.

