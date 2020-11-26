Left Menu
Indian Railway launches digitized online Human Resource Management System

Shri Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board has launched following modules of HRMS & User depot useful for railway employees and pensioners today via video conferencing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:33 IST
Provident Fund (PF) Advance module enables Railway employees to check their PF balance and apply for PF advance online. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railway has launched completely digitized online Human Resource Management System (HRMS). Human Resource Management System (HRMS) is a high thrust project for Indian Railways to leverage improved productivity & employee satisfaction. It is a move to improve efficiency and productivity of the Railway system and a step towards realizing the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. HRMS is expected to create a big impact on the functioning of all the employees and will make them more tech-savvy.

Employee Self Service (ESS) module enables railway employees to interact with various modules of HRMS including communication regarding change of data.

Provident Fund (PF) Advance module enables Railway employees to check their PF balance and apply for PF advance online. Advance processing will be online and employees will also be able to see the status of their PF application online.

Settlement module digitizes the entire settlement process of retiring employees. Employees can fill their settlement/pension booklet online. Service details are fetched online and pension is processed online completely. This will eliminate the use of paper and it also facilitates monitoring for timely processing of settlement dues of retiring employees.

Prior to these modules, Indian Railways has already launched other modules of HRMS like Employee Master module which stores all basic information details of Railway employee, Electronic Service Record module replacing physical Service Records storing service records of employees in digital format, Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) module digitizing the complete process of writing annual performance Appraisal of all 12 lakh non gazetted Railway employees, Electronic Pass module replacing the physical paper pass, Office Order Module meant both for the issue of office Orders and updation of data on joining of new employees, promotion, transfer of employees and retirement of employees in HRMS database.

(With Inputs from PIB)

