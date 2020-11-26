2 Army soldiers killed as terrorists open fire at security personnel in Srinagar

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed in an attack by terrorists in the HMT area located on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Thursday, officials said today. The attack was carried out by three terrorists.

"Two soldiers were critically injured and were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. However, they succumbed to their injuries," Defence PRO, Srinagar said Speaking to mediapersons here, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said, "Our Army jawans were on routine duty when three terrorists started shooting at them. Two jawans were critically injured."

The IGP said it is suspected that the out of the three terrorists, two are from Pakistan while the third is a local. "Jaish has active movement here, and by evening we will identify the group. The Terrorists fled in a car and were armed," IGP Kumar said. The attack came on the 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks and ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) elections in the Union territory.

The elections will be conducted in Jammu and Kashmir in eight phases between November 28 and December 19, and the counting of votes will take place on December 22. (ANI)