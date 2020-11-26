Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yogi Adityanath calls for strict action against those ignoring farmers' interest in paddy purchase

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the officials concerned to take strict action against those compromising on the interest of farmers in paddy purchase and said there was a need to give further momentum to the procurement process.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:51 IST
Yogi Adityanath calls for strict action against those ignoring farmers' interest in paddy purchase
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed the officials concerned to take strict action against those compromising on the interest of farmers in paddy purchase and said there was a need to give further momentum to the procurement process. In a meeting to review the paddy purchase, the chief minister said the government is directly purchasing the produce from farmers as their interest was the top priority and so no laxity in the procurement would be tolerated, an official release said.

He directed the officials to take stern action by fixing responsibility on those ignoring the interest of farmers. Adityanath said as compared to the corresponding period last year, about one-and-a-half times more paddy has been procured till now, but keeping in mind the wider interests of farmers there is a need to give further momentum to it.

As many as 4,200 purchase centres have been set up and if required more centres should be opened, the chief minister said adding that the entire process should be done in a transparent manner. He directed the officials that payment should be made to farmers for the goods in 72 hours and it should be ensured that the purchase centres are run according to the schedule.

He also asked for proper monitoring of the paddy procurement process and directed the Agriculture Production Commissioner to review it on a daily basis, the release added.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar interacts with Indians in UAE; assures them of govt's responsiveness post-COVID normalcy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday interacted virtually with the members of the Indian community in the United Arab Emirates UAE and assured them of the governments responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy....

India can beat China in low-cost manufacturing if industry, govt work together: MSI chairman

India has the potential to surpass even China in low-cost manufacturing if the government and industry work in a cohesive manner, Maruti Suzuki India MSI Chairman RC Bhargava said on Thursday. Bhargava also said the government should focu...

Bitcoin dives as red-hot rally hits the buffers

Bitcoin plunged on Thursday to its lowest level in 10 days, slamming the brakes on its blistering rally and sparking a sell-off among smaller digital coins. Bitcoin, the worlds biggest cryptocurrency, slumped as much as 13 to its lowest sin...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now United States celebrates scaled-back ThanksgivingAmericans awoke on Thursday to celebrate a Thanksgiving Day transformed by the pandemic, with the Macys parade limited to a televis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020