Delhi Chalo protest: Delhi borders witness traffic congestion due to security checks

Due to the security checks in view of farmers' Delhi Chalo protest march, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), Delhi-Gurugram and Kalindi Kunj near Delhi-Noida border on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:39 IST
Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Due to the security checks in view of farmers' Delhi Chalo protest march, heavy traffic congestion was witnessed at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), Delhi-Gurugram and Kalindi Kunj near Delhi-Noida border on Thursday. Heavy security was also deployed at Singhu border Delhi-Haryana border) where drones were being used for surveillance.

Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), Delhi, told ANI that no farmer groups are moving in the direction of Delhi now. "Our staff is on high alert. We are checking all the vehicles that are coming here to make sure no farmer enters the capital. Senior officials are also patrolling the area. The same information was shared by my counterparts also," he said.

Traffic was also heavy at Kalindi Kunj near Delhi-Noida border due to checking of vehicles. Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border also witnessed traffic congestion due to checking of vehicles.

In view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, heavy security has been deployed at Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal. Earlier today, security personnel had to use tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers at Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana.

The protestors were marching towards Delhi against new farm laws which they believe will reduce their earnings, making large retailers more powerful. Prior to that, police had used water cannon to disperse the crowd of angry farmers who pelted stones at security forces deployed to control the crowd at the Shambhu border.

Farmers have given a call for "Delhi Chalo" protest march, to coincide with the Constitution Day celebrations, against new farm laws. While the government says the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments. Farmers also gathered in Haryana's Karnal to protest against farm laws near the Karna Lake area.

Earlier in the day, Delhi-Jammu Highway also saw heavy traffic jam due to a strike called by farmers. Forces from at least two police stations, besides three Central Reserve Police Force battalions, have been deployed at the Delhi-Faridabad border.

Barricading has been done at four to five places on the Delhi-Faridabad border and drone cameras are also being used for security surveillance. The Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by the Upper House in September through voice vote despite objection from opposition parties. (ANI)

