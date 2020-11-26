Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agriculture ministry unveils Nafed's honey FPOs programme for 5 states

The other agencies are Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium, NABARD and National Cooperative Development Corporation. Under the programme, Nafed will help in setting up FPOs for beekeepers in five states -- West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 18:48 IST
Agriculture ministry unveils Nafed's honey FPOs programme for 5 states

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday inaugurated cooperative Nafed's programme for helping set up farmer producers organisations (FPOs) for beekeepers and honey collectors in five states. Nafed is one of the four implementing agencies of the government for creation of 10,000 FPOs under a central scheme, which aims to make agriculture self-reliant. The other agencies are Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium, NABARD and National Cooperative Development Corporation.

Under the programme, Nafed will help in setting up FPOs for beekeepers in five states -- West Bengal, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. "Beekeeping in India is highly predominant in the unorganised sector among the rural and tribal population. Despite having a huge potential of honey production in the country, the beekeeping industry is still underdeveloped.

"The adoption level of beekeeping is also quite less due to various constraints," an official statement quoted Tomar as having said after the virtual inauguration of the programme. Nafed will address these issues by acting as an intermediary and filling up the gaps between the elements of the beekeeping supply chain and also ensure price remuneration to the beekeeping farmers, he said.

Through these honey FPOs, the Nafed will also work for promotion of beekeeping as an occupation for unemployed women and tribal populations and uplift their livelihood, he said. The honey beekeeping will change the lifestyle of small and marginal farmers and help in achieving the goal of increasing farmers' income, he added.

In the statement, the government said Nafed has already helped set up first honey FPO 'Chambal FED Shahad Utpadak Sahakari Samiti' in Madhya Pradesh under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission, which was registered on November 11, 2020. This FPO will cover five blocks consisting of about 68 villages in the Morena district of the state.

The other four FPOs will be set up in Sundarbans (West Bengal), East Champaran (Bihar), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), and Bharatpur (Rajasthan). Together, this will cover 340 villages in five states.

Through these five FPOs, 4,000-5,000 beekeepers and honey collectors would be benefitted directly, it added. According to the government, the honey FPOs will not only help its members upgrade their skills in scientific beekeeping but also in setting up of state-of-the-art infrastructural facilities for processing honey and allied beekeeping products like bee's wax and propolis. Besides, they will also help in quality control lab collection, storage, bottling and marketing.

These FPOs will also get benefit from the government schemes under the National Bee Board's National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM). That apart, beekeepers and honey collectors of all the five states would be helped in branding and collective marketing of their honey and other allied products through the marketing channels of Nafed.

Efforts will also be made to explore the foreign market to improve the returns to the beekeepers and honey collectors, it added. Under the new FPO scheme, the government has approved 2,200 FPO clusters to all implementing agencies for the current financial year.

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JNU professors urge Kovind to look into 'irregularities' in recruitment process

Eight professors of the Jawaharlal Nehru University have written to President Ram Nath Kovind alleging irregularities in appointment process at the School of Physical Sciences. They urged Kovind, who is the universitys visitor, to intervene...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit will be further assessed on December 11, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday confirmed that Rohit Sharmas injury will be further assessed at the National Cricket Academy on December 11 and after that, it will be decided whether he will come to Australia for the Test series or no...

Four hurt in clash over dancing during wedding ritual

Four people, including a woman, were injured in a clash between two groups over dancing during a ghudchadi ritual in Mubarikpur village of Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place late Wednesda...

Soccer-UEFA bans former Qarabag official for racist behaviour

UEFA has banned a former official of Azerbaijani side Qarabag for life for incidents of a non-sporting nature and racist behaviour on social media, European soccers governing body said on Thursday. UEFA said in a statement that its Control,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020