No need now for written permission to conduct wedding functions in Uttar Pradesh

For conducting wedding ceremonies in Uttar Pradesh written permission from local authorities will no longer be required, the Yogi Adityanath government said on Thursday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

For conducting wedding ceremonies in Uttar Pradesh written permission from local authorities will no longer be required, the Yogi Adityanath government said on Thursday. "For carrying out marriage activities, there is no need to inform the police or district administration of the place beforehand. However, if any misconduct by the police is reported, then strict action will be taken. officers will be held accountable" according to a press release

The release added that no form of harassment will be tolerated by the UP government in the name of Covid-19 guidelines. Instead, people are advised to stay aware and encourage other people to follow Covid-19 guidelines. The state government also warned that it will take strict action and FIR will be registered against those found violating the Covid-19 guidelines. Members of wedding music bands and DJs will not be included in the number of guests allowed to attend a marriage.

"Wedding ceremonies can be organised with DJs and music bands, and these members will not be counted in the number of wedding guests," the official release said. According to guidelines issued earlier in the wake of the pandemic, written permission from the local administration or nearest police station was required for weddings.

The guidelines limited the number of guests attending weddings in the state to a maximum of 100. (ANI)

