Sadhus at UP's Ayodhya shelter look after 300 cows
The Sadhus at Gopal Gaushala in Ayodhya are looking after around 300 cows including indigenous and breeds from Britain, US and Australia living at the cow-shelter.ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-11-2020 10:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 10:01 IST
"There are around 150 'desi' breed of cows here and some from Britain, the US, Australia and other countries. We look after them from a devotional point of view. Many cows also give 5 litres of milk," Shashikant Pandey, a Sadhu told ANI.
"There are 9 to 10 people who take care of cows. We feed cows properly with green grass and other supplements," he added. (ANI)