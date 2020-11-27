Haryana CM appeals farmers to talk to Centre over their issues

As farmers continue their march to Delhi against new farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said they should directly talk to the Central government for all their "legitimate" issues. "The central government is always ready for talks. I appeal to all the farming brothers to directly talk to the Centre for all their legitimate issues. The movement is not its way - the solution will come out of the conversation," read Khattar's tweet translated from Hindi.

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are heading to the national capital as part of the protest march. Police deployed on the Delhi border in view of the farmers' movement and all vehicles heading towards the national capital are being checked. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest peacefully at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari.

"After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest peacefully at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. We appeal to them to maintain peace in order to avoid any inconvenience to others," Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal told ANI. While the government said the three laws will do away with middlemen, enabling farmers to sell their produce in the commercial markets, protestors fear that this could lead to the government not buying produce at guaranteed prices, thereby disrupting their timely payments.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)