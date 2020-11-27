Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt to monitor R10.5bn SAA business rescue practitioners: Mabuza

“Government, through the Department of Public Enterprises, will closely monitor these funds to ensure that they are used solely for the intended purposes, as reflected in the Business Rescue Plan,” Mabuza said. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-11-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 17:01 IST
Govt to monitor R10.5bn SAA business rescue practitioners: Mabuza
Mabuza said through the national carrier South Africa is able to facilitate international and regional trade through reliable air connectivity in the region, especially the movement of people and goods.  Image Credit: Wikipedia

Deputy President David Mabuza says government will closely monitor the R10.5 billion allocated to the South African Airways (SAA) business rescue practitioners to ensure that it is being put to good use.

The Deputy President said this when he responded to oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

"We can assure the House that the money that has been made available to South African Airways will be put to good use.

"Government, through the Department of Public Enterprises, will closely monitor these funds to ensure that they are used solely for the intended purposes, as reflected in the Business Rescue Plan," Mabuza said.

During his oral replies to the National Council of Provinces on 3 March 2020, Mabuza said the government took a decision to heed the Business Rescue Practitioners' advice not liquidate SAA, but instead, to restructure and transform the national carrier into a self-sustaining airline.

Mabuza said while the general scepticism by some South Africans towards the viability of keeping and providing government's financial support to SAA is understandable, given the historical challenges experienced by the airline, it is common cause that the current state of the national carrier was large as a result of legacy issues relating to tough global aviation conditions, poor governance, mismanagement and other malfeasances.

"Notwithstanding these challenges, the benefits of ensuring that SAA is kept afloat and contributes to the country's economy far outweigh those of collapsing the national carrier."

Mabuza said through the national carrier South Africa is able to facilitate international and regional trade through reliable air connectivity in the region, especially the movement of people and goods.

There are indirect benefits in the supply chain, including food and beverages; retail goods; business services, for example, call centres, transport and manufacturing of goods, which further contribute to the economy.

"There is a direct contribution to the country's tourism and job creation in the sector.

"Productivity levels are improved across the economy, as SAA Technical's aircraft maintenance provides services to other local airlines that do not have maintenance licensing, and there is the advancement of the country's innovation and skills development through SAA's Cadet Programme, as well as contributing to the advancement of the aerospace industry's technical capability.

"Considering all these economic benefits, it is notable that governments across the world recognise the airline industry as an essential economic enabler, and thus are rendering relevant support to their aviation enterprises.

"Equally so, South Africa, as a developing country, needs to maintain air connectivity towards achieving economic development in line with these global trends.

"In pursuing this path, it is encouraging to note that the government's efforts of turning around SAA and placing it on a sustainable path, are nearing conclusion.

"The Department of Public Enterprises is working on a transitional plan for the exit of the Business Rescue Practitioners, and further, in placing the airline under the guardianship of a duly established leadership," said Mabuza.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian PM tells African envoys he will protect civilians in Tigray

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds government will protect civilians in the northern region of Tigray, he told African peace envoys on Friday, a day after he announced the military was beginning the final phase of an offensive there. But ...

AAP supports, stands with farmers; 'dark' farm laws must be withdrawn: Party MLAs

Aam Aadmi Party AAP legislators on Friday extended their support to farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws and said these dark laws must be withdrawn. They also said that the farmers, mainly from Punjab, reached Delhi after much s...

FOREX-Dollar edges down, set for weekly loss; kiwi having best month since 2013

The dollar fell on Friday, close to its lowest in three months and on track for a weekly loss against a basket of currencies, as markets continued their rally on vaccine progress and hopes for a global economic recovery. The dollar has fall...

US agency investigating Tesla front suspension failures

The US governments road safety agency is investigating complaints that suspensions can fail on nearly 115,000 Tesla electric vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 43 complaints that linkages near the ball ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020