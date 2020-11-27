Medical colleges in Odisha to reopen from December 1

All medical colleges in Odisha will re-open from December 1, the state's Health and Family Welfare Department informed on Friday. As per the order, all standard operating procedures and guidelines were to be followed, including social distancing and wearing of face masks.

"The Medical College Authorities will follow scrupulously all the SOPs and guidelines with respect to social distancing and prevention of the spread of the pandemic issued by Central and State Government," the official order said. As many as 594 new COVID-19 cases, 737 recoveries and 14 deaths were reported in Odisha on Thursday, the state health department informed.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 3,17,239, including 3,08,839 recoveries, 6,629 active cases and 1,718 deaths. (ANI)