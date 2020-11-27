Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 endangered Khaleej pheasants, 10 red junglefowl released in Mahananda wildlife sanctuary in WB

The West Bengal forest department on Friday released five endangered Khaleej pheasants in the Mahananda wildlife sanctuary, along with 10 red junglefowl.

ANI | Sukna (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-11-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 23:43 IST
5 endangered Khaleej pheasants, 10 red junglefowl released in Mahananda wildlife sanctuary in WB
Authorities releasing Khaleej pheasants in the Mahananda wildlife sanctuary. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal forest department on Friday released five endangered Khaleej pheasants in the Mahananda wildlife sanctuary, along with 10 red junglefowl. Khalij pheasants are listed in Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, while the red jungle fowls are listed in Schedule 3.

"The Khaleej pheasants have been released after captive breeding at Dowhill in Kurseong. A bird festival will be held in the sanctuary to make people aware about the different bird species found in the region," said Principal Chief Conservative of forest and wildlife Vinod Kumar Jadav. Khaleej pheasants (Lophura Leucomelana) are mostly found in the Himalayan forest especially in the Himalayan foothills from Pakistan to Thailand and are most commonly seen near water and in dense undergrowth.

The red junglefowl (Gallus gallus) is a tropical member of the pheasant family, mostly found in the lower Himalaya from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, Shiwalik, Terai, the North East and Eastern India. The Mahananda wildlife sanctuary is spread over 158 square kilometres and houses different types of animals. (ANI)

TRENDING

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suicide bomber kills six in Mogadishu ice-cream parlour

A suicide bomber blew himself up in an ice-cream parlour in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing six people and wounding eight, an official said. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast, but the Islamist in...

French coronavirus infections slow again as more shops prepare to open

The rate of new coronavirus infections slowed again in France on Friday, the day before shops can resume selling non-essential goods, health ministry data showed.The number of daily new infections fell to 12,459, compared to 13,563 on Thurs...

'Mumkin': Youth livelihood programme launched in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a youth livelihood programme Mumkin by distributing subsidized small commercial vehicles among 10 young beneficiaries across the Union Territory. The Union Territory administratio...

New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way to use other methods like firing squads and poison gas. The amended r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020