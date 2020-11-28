Andhra Minister Anil Kumar visits flood-affected areas in Nellore

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar visited flood-affected areas in Nellore on Saturday morning to assess the damage caused by cyclone Nivar across the state. Kumar interacted with the people and assured all possible help from the state government.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today will take an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas. After the aerial survey, the Chief Minister would hold a review meeting at Tirupati with the district collectors of Nellore, Chittoor and YSR Kadapa, and other officials. On Friday, the state cabinet had decided that there would be an 80 per cent subsidy on seeds to farmers in the affected areas and an ex gratia and compensation with regard to loss of human life and damage to property would be paid as per guidelines.

As many as three people died and over 10,000 people were shifted to relief shelters in the Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, and Prakasam districts till Friday.