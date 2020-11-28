Dehradun gears up for weekly shutdown on Sundays

The Uttarakhand state capital is preparing for a weekly lockdown of all market places on Sunday with the exception of shops selling essential items. The Dehradun district administration has issued orders for closure of all market places in Dehradun due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the District Magistrate on Saturday.

"Restrictions have to be placed as Covid-19 cases are increasing in the city," said Dr Ashish K Srivastav, District Magistrate, Uttarakhand. The state has recorded 4812 active cases of coronavirus till present, while 67514 people have recovered from the deadly virus, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) bulletin reported today.

Last week Uttarakhand government has postponed the reopening of the colleges. Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik earlier said that after a long discussion in the cabinet, it has been decided that the colleges will "probably" reopen in December. (ANI)