Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dehradun gears up for weekly shutdown on Sundays

The Uttarakhand state capital is preparing for a weekly lockdown of all market places on Sunday with the exception of shops selling essential items.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-11-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 14:03 IST
Dehradun gears up for weekly shutdown on Sundays
Ashish K Srivastav, District Magistrate of Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand state capital is preparing for a weekly lockdown of all market places on Sunday with the exception of shops selling essential items. The Dehradun district administration has issued orders for closure of all market places in Dehradun due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the District Magistrate on Saturday.

"Restrictions have to be placed as Covid-19 cases are increasing in the city," said Dr Ashish K Srivastav, District Magistrate, Uttarakhand. The state has recorded 4812 active cases of coronavirus till present, while 67514 people have recovered from the deadly virus, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) bulletin reported today.

Last week Uttarakhand government has postponed the reopening of the colleges. Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik earlier said that after a long discussion in the cabinet, it has been decided that the colleges will "probably" reopen in December. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

Malaysia will hold a general election when the novel coronavirus pandemic is over, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Saturday, shortly after he averted a showdown by winning parliamentary support for his administrations budget.Parliam...

Here's how green Mediterranean ('green Med') diet may be better for health

Green Mediterranean green Med diet containing more plant matter and very little red meat or poultry, maybe even better for cardiovascular and metabolic health than the traditional version--at least in men. The research was published online ...

Baffled Imran Khan denies permission for anti-govt rally in Multan

Baffled by protests against his government, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he would not give permission to the political parties to hold anti-government rallies in Multan and other cities due to spread of Covid-19. The ...

Raut hits back at Fadnavis for his barb against CM Thackeray

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rauton Saturday took a swipe at former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of BJP for accusing his successor Uddhav Thackeray of threatening his opponents. Earlier in the day, Fadnavis told reporters that he had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020