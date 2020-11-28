Left Menu
EPFO extends date for submitting Life Certificate till Feb 28

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retirement fund body, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday extended the deadline for pensioners for submission of Life Certificate to 28 February.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 18:27 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the retirement fund body, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday extended the deadline for pensioners for submission of Life Certificate to 28 February. The statement released by Ministry of Labour and Employment said, "Due to the vulnerability of the elderly population to coronavirus, EPFO has extended the time limit up to February 28, 2021, for submission of Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan Patra-JPP) in respect of the pensioners drawing pension under Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) 1995 and whose Life Certificate is due in any month till February 28, 2021."

Presently a pensioner can submit JPP anytime during the year up to November, 30, which is valid for a period of one year from the date of issue, the press release said. Multiple modes for submission of JPPs including 3.65 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), Branches of Pension Disbursing Banks, 1.36 lakh post offices, Postal Network of 1.90 lakh postmen and Grameen Dak Sevaks under the Department of Post can be availed by pensioners, it stated.

About 35 lakh EPS pensioners would benefit from this initiative, it said. Meanwhile, pensioners can use the link for locating the nearest CSCs (https://locator.csccloud.in/) and link for placing an online request to Post Offices for submission of JPPs from the comfort of their home or elsewhere (http://ccc.cept.gov.in/covid/request.aspx). (ANI)

