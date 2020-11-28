Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools to remain closed for 10 more days in Haryana, says Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that schools in the state will remain shut for 10 more days in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government had earlier decided to keep the schools shut till November 30.

ANI | Ambala (Haryana) | Updated: 28-11-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 21:58 IST
Schools to remain closed for 10 more days in Haryana, says Anil Vij
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that schools in the state will remain shut for 10 more days in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The state government had earlier decided to keep the schools shut till November 30. "We have instructed all the schools to remain closed for 10 more days as of now. We will provide them with all the necessary Covid-19 guidelines before reopening the premises for students," Vij told the reporters here.

The schools in Haryana had reopened earlier this month only for classes 9 to 12 and students were allowed to attend classes with the prior consent of their parents. Here, 11 students and eight teachers of nine schools in Jind tested positive for COVID-19, while 72 students of 12 government schools in Rewari were found infected with the coronavirus.

The state currently has 20,400 active cases of the disease while 2,345 fatalities due to the pathogen have been reported till Saturday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Meanwhile, 2,06,001 people have recovered from the disease till now. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa CM Sawant invites President Kovind for Liberation Day celebration

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday met President Ram Nath Kovind and invited him to attend the Goa Liberation Day celebration. Called on the Honble President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, in New Delhi today. Extended a warm in...

Iran's leader promises retaliation for nuclear scientist's killing

Irans supreme leader promised on Saturday to retaliate for the killing of the Islamic Republics top nuclear scientist, raising the threat of a new confrontation with the West and Israel in the remaining weeks of Donald Trumps presidency.Aya...

IndiGrid inks pact to acquire 74pc stake in PKTCL from RInfra

India Grid Trust on Saturday said that it has inked an agreement to acquire 74 per cent stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission&#160;Company&#160;from Reliance InfrastructureIndia Grid Trust has signed share&#160;purchase agreement on November...

Ethiopian military has taken 'full control' of Tigray capital, government says

Ethiopian troops have taken full control of the Tigray regions capital Mekelle, the government said on Saturday evening, a major development in a three-week-old war that is sending shockwaves through the Horn of Africa. The federal governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020