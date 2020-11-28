Andhra Industries Minister reviews flood situation in Nellore's Sangam mandal

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutam Reddy on Saturday reviewed the flood situation at Veerlagudipadu village in Nellore's Sangam mandal. Mekapati Goutam Reddy went to the affected area in a boat to listen to the plight of the villagers.

The Minister assured the people that a bridge will be constructed in the village and reviewed the food and other arrangements made available for the affected villagers. Reddy reviewed the flow of Penna river in the village and said that this much of heavy flow of water has not been seen in the river since 1995.

While briefing the minister, Irrigation officials said that flood situation arose due to confluence of Pincha, Cheyyeru and Swarnamukhi rivers in Penna and at present 4.5 lakh cusecs of water is flowing in the river. He assured the villagers that house pattas will be provided to each of them and directed officials to take necessary steps so that aid can reach the flood victims on time. (ANI)