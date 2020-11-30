Left Menu
Clash between two groups at agriculture produce market in MP's Morena; shots fired

Two groups clashed following a dispute at an agriculture produce market resulting in firing by an unknown person.

ANI | Morena (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:42 IST
Clash between two groups at agriculture produce market in MP's Morena; shots fired
ASP Morena Hansraj Singh speaking to media. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As per the visuals, a man (in a red t-shirt) was seen firing bullets at an agriculture market in Morena.

The incident took place under the limits of Police Station Saray Chola. It is reported that one farmer was injured in the incident. Speaking to media on Sunday, ASP Morena Hansraj Singh said, "Two groups of farmers had entered into a dispute in the agriculture produce market. One of these beat up the other and fired bullets. FIR has been registered. Action will be taken." (ANI)

