President Kovind, PM Modi greet citizens on Guru Nanak Jayanti

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev and wished citizens on his 551st birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the President said that Guru Nanak Dev showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity, and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realize a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty, and self-respect.

"Greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad, on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this sacred occasion, let us resolve to conduct ourselves in a manner so as to emulate his teachings," the President tweeted. "Guru Nanak Dev Ji showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realize a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty and self-respect. His life and teachings are inspiration for all human-beings," he said in another tweet. The Prime Minister prayed that the Sikh Guru's thoughts keep motivating people to serve society and ensure a better planet.

"I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet," he tweeted. Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister on Sunday extended greetings to people on the eve of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru.

"Tomorrow we shall celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His influence is clearly visible in the entire world. From Vancouver to Wellington, from Singapore to South Africa, his message reverberates everywhere," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the nation in the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. "...I feel that I have special blessings of Guru Sahib as I have always been associated with all activities connected to him. And I feel deeply indebted that Guru Sahib accepted my services. Last year, the opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was historic," he said.

Devotees offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev today. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.

The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)