Left Menu
Development News Edition

President Kovind, PM Modi greet citizens on Guru Nanak Jayanti

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev and wished citizens on his 551st birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 09:04 IST
President Kovind, PM Modi greet citizens on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Visuals from Golden Temple, Amritsar. . Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev and wished citizens on his 551st birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the President said that Guru Nanak Dev showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity, and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realize a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty, and self-respect.

"Greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad, on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this sacred occasion, let us resolve to conduct ourselves in a manner so as to emulate his teachings," the President tweeted. "Guru Nanak Dev Ji showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realize a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty and self-respect. His life and teachings are inspiration for all human-beings," he said in another tweet. The Prime Minister prayed that the Sikh Guru's thoughts keep motivating people to serve society and ensure a better planet.

"I bow to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji on his Parkash Purab. May his thoughts keep motivating us to serve society and ensure a better planet," he tweeted. Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister on Sunday extended greetings to people on the eve of the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru.

"Tomorrow we shall celebrate the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His influence is clearly visible in the entire world. From Vancouver to Wellington, from Singapore to South Africa, his message reverberates everywhere," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the nation in the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. "...I feel that I have special blessings of Guru Sahib as I have always been associated with all activities connected to him. And I feel deeply indebted that Guru Sahib accepted my services. Last year, the opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was historic," he said.

Devotees offered prayers at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev today. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guru Nanak Gurpurab, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru and is considered one of the most sacred festivals among Sikhs.

The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's factory activity expands at fastest pace in over 3 years

Chinas factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, while growth in the services sector also hit a multi-year high, as the countrys economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic stepped up. Upbeat da...

Injured Warner ruled out, Cummins rested for rest of limited-overs series against India

In-form Australian opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remainder of the limited-overs series against India due to a groin injury that he suffered during the second ODI here, while top pacer Pat Cummins has been rested as part of h...

Olympics-COVID-19 countermeasures to cost some $960 million: Kyodo

Tokyo Games organisers estimate the cost of COVID-19 countermeasures for next years rearranged Olympics will run to around 100 billion yen 960 million, Kyodo News reported on Monday. Japanese media had reported a day earlier that the total ...

Australia demands apology from China after fake image posted on social media

Australias prime minister said a fake image of an Australian soldier posted on a Chinese officials Twitter account was truly repugnant and Canberra was demanding it be taken down, amid deteriorating relations between the two countries. Scot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020