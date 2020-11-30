Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert warning of very heavy rainfall in south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala regions, as a depression formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a deep depression in next 24 hours. According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD, "the well-marked low-pressure area lies now at Central parts of south Bay of Bengal is further likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and sea conditions will remain choppy over the southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal."

Meanwhile, the IMD advised fishermen to not venture into the southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal from the night of December 1 along with the coast of east Sri Lanka as sea conditions will remain rough at these places for the subsequent 24 hours. North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Kariakal, and north Kerala are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during 2nd and 3rd December and isolated heavy rainfall during 1st and 4th December.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep have been put under the section of yellow alert. (ANI)