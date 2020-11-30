Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert warning of very heavy rainfall in south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala regions, as a depression formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a deep depression in next 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:09 IST
Heavy rainfall likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala: IMD
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert warning of very heavy rainfall in south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala regions, as a depression formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a deep depression in next 24 hours. According to the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD, "the well-marked low-pressure area lies now at Central parts of south Bay of Bengal is further likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and sea conditions will remain choppy over the southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal."

Meanwhile, the IMD advised fishermen to not venture into the southeast and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal from the night of December 1 along with the coast of east Sri Lanka as sea conditions will remain rough at these places for the subsequent 24 hours. North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Kariakal, and north Kerala are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during 2nd and 3rd December and isolated heavy rainfall during 1st and 4th December.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep have been put under the section of yellow alert. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Public Enterprises clarifies appointment of Chief of Staff

The Department of Public Enterprises DPE has clarified that the appointment of its Chief of Staff, Nthabiseng Borotho, was above board.This comes after recent media reports alleged that Borotho did not have the required qualifications to ho...

For the first time in Healthcare, Curatio Healthcare launches 'Quree' - an AI Chatbot with Engagely.ai

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Chennai based Curatio Healthcare, pioneers of dermatology and pediatric dermatology products since 2005, has teamed up with Mumbai based Conversational AI Company Engagely.ai to introduce Indias f...

Utpal Kumar Singh appointed Lok Sabha Secretary General

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday appointed senior IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh as Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, an official order said. Singh, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Uttrakhand Cadre, will assume charge on December 1. He wil...

FOCUS-Mortgage boom risks coming home to roost for Brazil's banks

Owning their first home on the outskirts of Sao Paulo felt like a distant dream when tattoo artist Fernando do Prado and pharmacist Jenifer Ferreira got engaged in January.They soon realized, however, that it was within reach if they used t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020