Left Menu
Development News Edition

OPEC+ to discuss extending oil cuts or gradually raising output, sources say

OPEC+ members will consider whether to extend existing oil cuts for three to four months or to gradually increase output from January during their two days of talks that start on Monday, OPEC+ sources told Reuters. Officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others, a group known as OPEC+, held an initial round of talks on Sunday before formal discussions began but have yet to agree output policy for 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:30 IST
OPEC+ to discuss extending oil cuts or gradually raising output, sources say

OPEC+ members will consider whether to extend existing oil cuts for three to four months or to gradually increase output from January during their two days of talks that start on Monday, OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

Officials from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others, a group known as OPEC+, held an initial round of talks on Sunday before formal discussions began but have yet to agree output policy for 2021. OPEC+ had been due to ease its existing production cuts by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January 2021, but a second coronavirus wave has reduced demand for fuel around the world, prompting a rethink among members of the group.

OPEC+ is now considering extending the existing cuts of 7.7 million bpd, about 8% of global demand, into the first months of 2021, a position supported by OPEC's de-facto leader Saudi Arabia and other major producers in the group, sources said. Preliminary consultations on Sunday between the key ministers, including from Saudi Arabia and Russia, did not reached a compromise on the duration of a rollover.

Sources have said talks were now focusing on extending cuts by three to four months or gradually increasing output from January, a position supported by Russia. Kazakhstan, a member of OPEC+, has opposed extending the oil cuts into next year and has instead called for increasing output in line with the existing agreement, one source said.

"Today meeting will be difficult, especially if Russia and Kazakhstan didn't change their position," the OPEC+ source said on Monday. The meeting of OPEC, which precedes a gathering of the wider OPEC+ alliance, was expected to start at 1300 GMT on Monday.

(Editing by Edmund Blair)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Public Enterprises clarifies appointment of Chief of Staff

The Department of Public Enterprises DPE has clarified that the appointment of its Chief of Staff, Nthabiseng Borotho, was above board.This comes after recent media reports alleged that Borotho did not have the required qualifications to ho...

For the first time in Healthcare, Curatio Healthcare launches 'Quree' - an AI Chatbot with Engagely.ai

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Chennai based Curatio Healthcare, pioneers of dermatology and pediatric dermatology products since 2005, has teamed up with Mumbai based Conversational AI Company Engagely.ai to introduce Indias f...

Utpal Kumar Singh appointed Lok Sabha Secretary General

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday appointed senior IAS officer Utpal Kumar Singh as Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, an official order said. Singh, a 1986 batch IAS officer of Uttrakhand Cadre, will assume charge on December 1. He wil...

FOCUS-Mortgage boom risks coming home to roost for Brazil's banks

Owning their first home on the outskirts of Sao Paulo felt like a distant dream when tattoo artist Fernando do Prado and pharmacist Jenifer Ferreira got engaged in January.They soon realized, however, that it was within reach if they used t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020