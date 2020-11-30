Left Menu
President Kovind inaugurates renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara in the President's Estate and paid homage on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:44 IST
President Kovind inaugurates renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara
A visual of President inaugurating the PBG Gurudwara on Monday. (Pic: President's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara in the President's Estate and paid homage on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. "On the occasion of Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, President Kovind inaugurated the renovated PBG Regimental Gurudwara in the President's Estate and paid his homage," President of India, the official account of the President's Office, tweeted.

Earlier today, President Kovind also extended his greetings to the people of India on the occasion and said that Guru Nanak Dev showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity, and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realise a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty, and self-respect. "Greetings to all fellow citizens, especially to our Sikh brothers and sisters in India and abroad, on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. On this sacred occasion, let us resolve to conduct ourselves in a manner so as to emulate his teachings," the President tweeted.

"Guru Nanak Dev Ji showed people the path of unity, harmony, fraternity, comity and service, and gave an economic philosophy to realize a lifestyle based on hard work, honesty and self-respect. His life and teachings are inspiration for all human-beings," he said in another tweet. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with much joy and fervour throughout the country and different parts of the world on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)

