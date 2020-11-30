Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guwahati airport following SoPs to handle passenger traffic amid pandemic

Gateway to northeast India -- Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati -- is a major connectivity point, which experiences huge passenger traffic round-the-year.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 30-11-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 15:19 IST
Guwahati airport following SoPs to handle passenger traffic amid pandemic
Visual from Guwahati Airport . Image Credit: ANI

Gateway to northeast India -- Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati -- is a major connectivity point, which experiences huge passenger traffic round-the-year. The challenge to handle the crowd grew significantly as the COVID-19 disease has spread out to all corners of the world.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) laid out protective layers across all airports including the Guwahati Airport to keep corona at bay. A host of safety measures were introduced and enforced. Right from the entry gates to the flight take-off, all touchpoints are regularly and repeatedly sanitised at the airport.

Ramesh Kumar, Airport Director, Guwahati International Airport said, "We have been doing hectic work in regard to sanitisation, touch-free entries, cleaning of all touch-points. We have been following all SOPs (standard operating procedures) suggested by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Assam government." The authorities also ensured that the orderly and cautious process did not turn out to be an inconvenience.

A large portion of pre-travel paperwork has been shifted online so that the passengers could move without panic at the airport. Manir Alam, a passenger said, "The safety situation at the airport is perfect. Security and cleaning process is accurate. The arrangements made by the Airports Authority of India are laudable. We are happy with that."

Mukand, another passenger said, "The entry has been hassle-free so I have yet to check-in but I am sure it will be a similar experience". The airport, in order to meet its futuristic demands, is also working to expand its infrastructure. A new integrated building at the cost of Rs 1,232 crore is being constructed.

Once ready, the new terminal building will be capable of handling 4,300 domestic and 200 international passengers at peak hours, thereby enhancing the annual capacity from 6 million to 10 million. With multiple check-in counters, self-check kiosk, baggage carousels, in-line baggage security screening system and aero bridges, the terminal will also be an energy-efficient building.

The new terminal building is scheduled to be ready by June 2022. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FA to investigate social media post by United's Cavani

The English FA is looking into a deleted social media post by Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani which contained a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts. The 33-year-old Uruguay international inspired United to a 3-2 comeb...

TMC will get a taste of its own medicine : Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata, Nov 30 PTI BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh Monday hit back at TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for calling him a goonda and said the saffron party believed in standing by the people and the ruling side will get the taste of its own me...

7 alleged Maoists surrender before police in Visakhapatnam

At least seven alleged Maoists of the Andhra-Odisha AOB border division surrendered before police in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.The surrendered militia members have been identified as J Bala Raju, J Bala Krishna, J Prakash, J John, J Paul, K C...

Ethiopia's PM relishes victory, but Tigrayan leader says war not over

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed praised his soldiers on Monday for victory over a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrays forces said they were still fighting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020