Odisha reports 418 new COVID-19 cases, 707 recoveries in past 24 hours

Odisha's COVID-19 cases surged to 3,18,725 after it added 418 new infections in the past 24 hours, informed the state's Information and Public Relation Department on Monday. Also there were 707 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state include 3,11,256 recoveries and 5, 677 active cases. However, four patients succumbed in the state to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the district-wise cases, Sundargarh witnessed the most number of cases at 41, closely followed by Angul (34), Mayurbhanj (32), Cuttack (25), Khurda (23) and Nuapada (23), Odisha's Information and PR Department mentioned in a tweet. At present, 241 people are quarantined in the state due to the infection. (ANI)