Delhi govt caps price of RT-PCR test by private labs at Rs 800

The Delhi government on Monday fixed the price of RT-PCR test by private labs in the national capital at Rs 800.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 17:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Monday fixed the price of RT-PCR test by private labs in the national capital at Rs 800. RT-PCR tests are the most decisive and crucial for COVID-19 testing. Currently, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs, however, these tests are being conducted free of cost in government hospitals in Delhi.

The Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government in an order on Monday fixed the price at Rs 800 for samples that are collected by the government teams and collected from the collection sites by private sector labs "as requisitioned by the districts/hospitals and samples that are collected at the labs/hospitals/collection facilities (including all charges-samples collection and testing cost at the site)". It also fixed the price at Rs 1,200 for samples that are collected through home visits (including all charges-visit, samples collection and testing cost).

"Private sector labs shall mandatorily collect the samples from the testing sites as requisitioned by the government team," it said. The order comes into effect immediately and is for strict compliance by all concerned, the department stated.

Delhi has reported 1,487 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active coronavirus cases to 35,091 on Monday, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

