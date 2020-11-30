Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bayer CropScience partners BigHaat for last mile delivery

We want to create a hybrid eco-system where traditional and digital marketplaces co-exist with the common aim of providing farmers with greater choice," Bayer India's Crop Science Division Chief Operating Officer Simon Wiebusch said. With changing grower needs, the go-to-market approaches in the Indian agri-input industry are steadily evolving, and rising digitalisation has paved the way for dynamic shifts such as the use of e-commerce platforms for purchase of agri-solutions, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:10 IST
Bayer CropScience partners BigHaat for last mile delivery
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

German drug and agrochemicals major Bayer CropScience on Monday said it has partnered agri-input e-commerce platform BigHaat to enable last mile delivery of its seeds and crop protection products directly to doorsteps of farmers. The partnership will support farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and focus on paddy, cotton, corn, chilli and horticulture crops, Bayer said in a statement.

Besides access to the entire range of Bayer's agri-solutions from seed to harvest, farmers can also avail crop-specific agronomic advisory through BigHaat's Agristore digital platform, it added. Set up in 2015, BigHaat is one of India's leading agri-input e-commerce platforms, providing a wide range of quality inputs including seeds, pesticides, fertilizers, nutrients, farm implements and crop advisory to over three million Indian farmers.

Besides product listings, review, order placement and doorstep delivery of products, BigHaat's cognitive intelligence-based technology offers farmers real time, image-based disease and pest diagnosis and crop stage-wise advisory for over 80 crops and enables them to choose the right agri-inputs and the technical know-how for safe and effective application. "We are continuously looking at partnerships across the agriculture value chain to enhance customer centricity. We want to create a hybrid eco-system where traditional and digital marketplaces co-exist with the common aim of providing farmers with greater choice," Bayer India's Crop Science Division Chief Operating Officer Simon Wiebusch said.

With changing grower needs, the go-to-market approaches in the Indian agri-input industry are steadily evolving, and rising digitalisation has paved the way for dynamic shifts such as the use of e-commerce platforms for purchase of agri-solutions, he said. "Our partnership with BigHaat is a strategic collaboration to provide farmers diverse choices beyond the traditional services they usually rely on," Wiebusch added.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Terrorism biggest challenge faced by region, says India; Asks SCO to enforce int legal statutes to eradicate safe havens

Asserting that terrorism is the biggest challenge the region is facing, India on Monday criticised Pakistan for using it as an instrument of state policy, and called upon the SCO to combat the menace collectively and enforce internationally...

FOCUS-Christmas, coronavirus and fear of no-deal Brexit push Europe's warehouses to the limit

Retailers worldwide have never had more reason to pack warehouses to the brim and keep stock closer to shoppers who continue to buy a record number of items online. As well as stocking up for Christmas and any potential coronavirus-related ...

80 per cent of India Inc. foresees increase in fraud cases in next two years: Deloitte report

The uncertainty and business disruption brought about by the pandemic has contributed to fears amongst corporate India about the rise fraudulent cases. Releasing its biennial survey - The India Corporate Fraud Perception Survey, Edition IV ...

Vietnam reports first locally transmitted COVID-19 case in 89 days

Vietnam confirmed on Monday its first locally transmitted case of the coronavirus in nearly three months, after the infection of a man related to a flight attendant who had tested positive after returning from Japan two weeks ago. The count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020