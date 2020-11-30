Iran does not expect easy OPEC meeting - SHANA

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh said on Monday that he did not expect the OPEC meeting to be an easy one due to the opposition of some members to extending the output cut deal.

"It won't be an easy meeting. Some members are against the extension of the output cut and this makes it difficult," Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the Iranian oil ministry's news agency SHANA.

Also Read: Israeli military says it struck Syrian, Iranian forces in Syria