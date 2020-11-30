Left Menu
Javadekar releases 'PM Modi and his Government’s special relationship with Sikhs'

Speaking on the decisions the Minister said that it was decided to establish a Chair on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings in a University in the United Kingdom and Canada and talks are underway to establish it in Canada.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Prakash Javadekar today released a booklet 'PM Modi and his Government's special relationship with Sikhs' along with Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri. The book was released in three languages Hindi, Punjabi and English.

During the occasion, Shri Hardeep Puri congratulated the Shri Javadekar and Ministry of I&B for bringing out the book. Shri Puri listed out the path-breaking decisions taken a year ago for celebrating 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which comprise the booklet released today.

Speaking on the decisions the Minister said that it was decided to establish a Chair on Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings in a University in the United Kingdom and Canada and talks are underway to establish it in Canada. The Minister added that whatever decisions have been taken, have been implemented in record time. He credited the Prime Minister for personally supervising the smallest of arrangements and personally seeing off the first Jattha for Kartarpur Corridor.

Among the other important decision, the Minister highlighted the decision on no taxation on Langars, FCRA Registration to Sri Harmandir Sahib, allowing global Sangat participation, revision of 'Blacklist' as per the demand of Sikh community et al.

The Minister reiterated the Union Government's commitment to teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on Sustainable Development and women empowerment and said the teachings of Guru Maharaj have been incorporated in the agenda of the Government.

Shri Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of I&B was also present on the occasion. The booklet produced by Bureau of Outreach Communication under Ministry of I&B has been released on the occasion of birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

