Leh admin comes to rescue of labourer forced to live in gorge in bone-chilling cold

When he demanded the money to go back to his home state, the contractor refused. “As soon as we got information, the administration officials along with a police team started to trace him.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 01-12-2020 00:24 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 00:10 IST
A non-local laborer who was forced to live in a gorge in the intense cold here as his employer did not pay him wages was evacuated to a safer place by the administration on Monday, officials said. The administration came to the help of Deepak, a resident of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh and working as a mason here after the video of his plight went viral on social media.

Deepak had been living in the gorge for the past 13 days, surviving the sub-zero temperatures with grit and having only noodles to consume. He is seen saying in the video that he was working with a contractor In Turtuk And Diskit Villages In Nubra for the past six months and he owed him Rs 35,000. When he demanded the money to go back to his home state, the contractor refused.

"As soon as we got information, the administration officials along with a police team started to trace him. He (Deepak) was found in a gorge and was brought to the labor office last night and was given food, clothing, and a room with a heating facility. Now arrangements are being made for his return to his home state. Action will be initiated against the contractor as per the law," Assistant Commissioner, Labour, Leh, Ghulam Nabi Tak said..

