Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agriculture minister invites leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has invited leaders of farmer unions, protesting the three central farm reform laws, for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold. The November 13 meeting was inconclusive and the Union Agriculture Ministry had invited them for a second round of discussion on December 3 to resolve their concerns about new farm laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 00:35 IST
Agriculture minister invites leaders of farmer unions for talks on Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has invited leaders of farmer unions, protesting the three central farm reform laws, for talks on Tuesday, instead of December 3, citing the COVID-19 pandemic and cold. Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the fifth consecutive day on Monday protesting the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

"Keeping in view the cold and COVID-19, we have invited leaders of farmer unions for discussion much before the scheduled December 3 meeting," Tomar told PTI. Now, the meeting has been called at 3 pm on December 1 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, he said, adding those leaders who were present in the meeting held on November 13 have been invited this time.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal has also written to representatives of 32 farmer unions, including the Krantikari Kisan Union, Jammuhari Kisan Sabha, Bhartiya Kisan Sabha (Dakauda), Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Kriti Kisan Union and Punjab Kisan Union, inviting them for discussion on December 1. The November 13 meeting was inconclusive and the Union Agriculture Ministry had invited them for a second round of discussion on December 3 to resolve their concerns about new farm laws.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Benazir Bhutto's youngest daughter makes political debut at PDM rally in Multan

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of Pakistans slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto, made her political debut in Multan on Monday at a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, the 11-party Opposition alliance. In her speech,...

Biden names top economic team to focus on recovery from pandemic

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from th...

Voting for 11 UP Legislative Council seats on Tuesday, results on Dec 3

Biennial election for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will take place on Tuesday and the results declared on December 3, officials said on Monday. Voting will take place from 8 am to 5 pm.Additional Chief Secretary Home Aw...

Biden, Harris send greetings on Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary

Sending their warmest wishes on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris on Monday said the founder of Sikhisms timeless and universal message of compassion and unity can inspire ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020