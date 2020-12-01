Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil to face major security threats as climate impacts surge, military experts warn

To preserve the forest and protect Brazil's water supplies, the country needs to develop the Amazon, but in a sustainable way, said Raul Jungmann, Brazil's defense minister from 2016 to 2018. Brazil's armed forces are conservationists, he said - but they see protecting national security, including from foreign interference, as a top priority.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 01-12-2020 02:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 02:04 IST
Brazil to face major security threats as climate impacts surge, military experts warn
Representative Image Image Credit: wikimedia

By Fabio Teixeira RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - C limate change will increase the burdens on Brazil's armed forces and endanger the country's energy and water security, military experts predicted Monday.

A group of senior military leaders said deforestation in the Amazon region could alter rainfall patterns in Brazil, hitting hydropower plants - the country's major source of energy - and water supplies for major urban centers. Brazil's armed forces also could be stretched thin as they respond to an uptick in humanitarian crises caused by climate change in the country, the officials said in a report by the International Military Council on Climate and Security (IMCCS).

"Brazilian leaders should make climate change and counter-deforestation a security priority," said Oliver-Leighton Barrett, the council's liaison for the Americas, during an online presentation of the report. Brazil is highly dependent on hydropower, with about 63% of the country's electricity coming from water-related sources, according to government data from 2019.

It is also already struggling to cope with worsening drought, which helped drive fires that scorched 30% of its vast western Pantanal wetlands this year. Between 2014 and 2016, Brazil's most populous state of Sao Paulo faced unprecedented water shortages that led to street protests.

"If it had gone much longer it would have been a major humanitarian crisis," Barrett said of the Sao Paulo drought. SECURITY FIRST

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is an outspoken critic of efforts to curb climate change, and also has said he wants to develop the Amazon region to lift it out of poverty. The president, a former army captain, has relied on Brazil's military to alleviate humanitarian crises in the country and to monitor the Amazon, where deforestation has surged again after years of advances in cutting losses.

The report said that across Latin America as whole military forces regularly are called in to help with humanitarian crises, and "this will continue as climate change drives more disasters." The Amazon rainforest - the world's largest tropical forest - is a major absorber of planet-heating carbon dioxide.

Its continuing loss threatens to accelerate climate-related disasters - from worsening droughts, floods and storms to soaring temperatures and sea level rise - globally. To preserve the forest and protect Brazil's water supplies, the country needs to develop the Amazon, but in a sustainable way, said Raul Jungmann, Brazil's defense minister from 2016 to 2018.

Brazil's armed forces are conservationists, he said - but they see protecting national security, including from foreign interference, as a top priority. "The armed forces have environmental actions as subsidiary. This is not their main focus," said Jungmann. "The armed forces are primarily concerned with national sovereignty."

He said he believes Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao, who leads the government's Amazon Council, is dedicated to stopping deforestation but lacks support within the government.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Retail casualties of the coronavirus pandemic

Retail magnate Philip Greens Arcadia, which owns Topshop and many other British fashion brands, filed for administration on Monday, the biggest British corporate insolvency so far of the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some other high-profil...

FACTBOX-The Biden Cabinet: President-elect begins to build a team

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden has begun nominating the members of his Cabinet and White House, working to fulfill his promise to build an administration that reflects the nations diversity.Biden nominated senior members of his econom...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down after rallying to best November ever

The SP 500 index ended lower on Monday as investors took profits after a sharp rally in recent weeks that led to the benchmarks best November ever. Most of the major SP 500 sectors fell, with the energy index leading losses, tracking a drop...

COVID R&D Alliance launches trial of Amgen, UCB, Takeda drugs

Amgen Inc, UCB SA and Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday launched a global trial to identify whether any of three different drugs can reduce the severity of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients by moderating the immune systems response to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020