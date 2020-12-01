Left Menu
Home Minister Amit Shah not to attend BSF raising day event

Shah was supposed to the chief guest at the 56th raising day event of the Border Security Force being held in the outskirts of the city. The home minister's office informed the BSF that he would not be able to attend the event due to some "important official work", an official said.

01-12-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday decided not to attend the BSF's raising day event as an "important official work" has come up, officials said. Shah was supposed to the chief guest at the 56th raising day event of the Border Security Force being held in the outskirts of the city.

The home minister's office informed the BSF that he would not be able to attend the event due to some "important official work", an official said. MoS for Home Nityanand Rai is expected to be the chief guest at the event.

The government on Monday night had invited the agitating farmers for talks with a high-level ministerial team to discuss their problems. However, it is immediately not known the composition of the ministerial committee. Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, continued for the sixth day on Tuesday at the Singh and Tikri borders with no untoward incident reported after Friday's violence, while the numbers of protesters swelled at the Ghazipur border along with Uttar Pradesh.

The farmers have been protesting against the three agriculture acts passed by the last session of Parliament.

