Kerala CM urges Centre to listen to protesting farmers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday urged the central governmentto "listen" to the farmers, who are on an agitation at Delhi border points against the new agriculture laws and resolve the issue in an amicable manner. In a tweet, Vijayan described the farmers as the "lifeblood" of the country and said it it time to stand with them.

"It is time to stand with our farmers. We urge the Government of India to listen to the protesting farmers and resolve the issue in an amicable manner. The whole of our country needs to come together on this; because farmers are the lifeblood of this country", he said in the tweet on Tuesday.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday against the three recently introduced farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.