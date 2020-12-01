Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala CM urges Centre to listen to protesting farmers

The whole of our country needs to come together on this; because farmers are the lifeblood of this country", he said in the tweet on Tuesday. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday against the three recently introduced farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates..

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 01-12-2020 10:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 10:11 IST
Kerala CM urges Centre to listen to protesting farmers
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday urged the central governmentto "listen" to the farmers, who are on an agitation at Delhi border points against the new agriculture laws and resolve the issue in an amicable manner. In a tweet, Vijayan described the farmers as the "lifeblood" of the country and said it it time to stand with them.

"It is time to stand with our farmers. We urge the Government of India to listen to the protesting farmers and resolve the issue in an amicable manner. The whole of our country needs to come together on this; because farmers are the lifeblood of this country", he said in the tweet on Tuesday.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday against the three recently introduced farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. California at COVID-19 tipping point as Trump administration hopes for vaccines by ChristmasCalifornias governor said on Monday the state was at a tipping point in the COVID-19 pandemic ...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Kaavan, Pakistans lonesome elephant, starts new life in CambodiaPakistans lonely elephant Kaavan arrived in Cambodia by cargo plane on Monday to start a new life with 600 fellow pachyderms ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Cinema under the stars offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemicPerched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style tents are set ...

Biden, UN SG Guterres discuss need for strengthened US-UN partnership to tackle urgent global issues

US President-elect Joe Biden and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres have discussed the need for a strengthened partnership between Washington and the world organisation to address many urgent global issues, including the COVID-19 pandemi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020