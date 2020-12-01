Left Menu
PM Modi, Rajnath Singh greet people of Nagaland on their 58th Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greeting to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their 58th Statehood Day and appreciated their contribution to India's progress.

01-12-2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greeting to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their 58th Statehood Day and appreciated their contribution to India's progress. "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Nagaland on their Statehood Day. The people of Nagaland are known for their courage and kindness. Their culture is exemplary and so is their contribution to India's progress. Praying for Nagaland's continuous development," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh also wished people of Nagaland, stating that Nagas are known for their exemplary courage and bravery. "Statehood Day greetings and best wishes to the wonderful people of Nagaland. We are proud of Nagaland's rich and vibrant culture. The Naga people are known for their exemplary courage and bravery. May the state keep progressing in the years ahead," he tweeted.

Nagaland was formally recognised as a separate state on December 1, 1963, with Kohima being declared as its capital. Before this, Naga leaders and the central government reached an agreement to create a separate region of the Naga Hills in 1957. The State of Nagaland Act, 1962, was enacted by the Parliament to give Nagaland statehood. (ANI)

